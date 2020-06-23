Promoter calls out Ranaka over deposit 

The DJ pulled out of event to attend Somizi’s wedding

Metro FM presenter and DJ Dineo Ranaka has been slapped with an R18 000 bill for failing to pitch for an event because she allegedly had to attend Somizi and Mohale’s wedding.

On September 28, Ranaka was allegedly scheduled to perform in East London, Eastern Cape for Reezyville Birthday wave party.

Sunday World can reveal that in a letter of demand sent to her and her management team in November last year by promoter Luyolo Ziwele from East London, Ranaka failed to honour her bookings.

According to the letter, Ziwele paid Ranaka a deposit of R12 000 and forked out about R6 000 in travelling costs following a verbal agreement in September. The letter was sent by the lawyers, Njuze Attorneys.

“Our clients complied with the terms of the agreement and deposited an amount of R12 000.00 into your account. Proof of payment is attached hereto marked C,” reads the document.

“Travelling costs were paid by our clients and proof of bookings amounting to R6 203.00 is attached marked as D.”

The proof of payment, flight bookings and screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between Ranaka and Ziwele leading up to the scheduled day of performance have been seen by Sunday World.

“Our clients hereby demand that you pay them an amount of R18 203. 00 within 10 days of receipt of this letter, failing which our clients will take appropriate legal action against you, at your cost.”

Speaking to the publication, Ziwele claimed that Ranaka called two days before the event saying she would not be available.

“It has been nine months now. Can she please do the right thing,” said Ziwele.

“She cancelled two days before, as she said she was going to attend Somizi’s wedding. She promised to refund our money, but till today she has blocked me on every social platform.”

Ranaka’s booking manager, Liberty Nyati, who spoke on behalf of the DJ, confirmed the oral agreement and deposit.

Nyati said: “Prior to the agreement of reimbursing the booking fee, we had negotiated with the promoter to give our DJ an alternative date as had been done with other DJs.” Nyati added that the team is yet to reimburse the promoter.

“The problem is the promoter demanded that we reimburse him for the booking fee [R12 000] which was discounted and is not our standard out-of-town booking fee. He demanded we pay flights, accommodation and advertisements costs, as well as the event cost of which we totally disagreed.”

“We requested the promoter to give us another date, we humbly and apologetically made as many suggestions as possible to resolve the matter, but the promoter remained arrogant and aggressive in his responses.

Continued Nyati: “We will refund him, but we refuse to pay up for accommodation and travel, especially since he was given a discounted rate due to his complaint about having a limited budget.

“We had hoped to build a mutually beneficial relationship with the promoter, however, in his rage, he arrogantly declared that he wants nothing to do with our talent for the unfortunate and innocent error of faulty scheduling.”

Nokuthula Zwane