PSL annual awards nominees announced

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the nominees of the recently-ended 2019/20 coronavirus delayed season.
The nominees are:
PSL Footballer of the Season
Themba Zwane
Peter Shalulile
Samir Nurkovic
Gaston Sirino
Absa Premiership Coach of the Season
Eric Tinkler
Ernst Middendorp
Pitso Mosimane
Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season
Themba Zwane
Lebogang Manyama
Hlompho Kekana
Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season
Daniel Akpeyi
Dennis Onyango
Ronwen Williams
Absa Premiership Defender of the Season
Terrence Dzvukamanja
Motjeka Madisha
Victor Letsoalo
Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season
Themba Zwane
Thabo Nodada
Lebogang Manyama
Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season
Bongokuhle Hlongwane
Goodman Mosele
Sphesihle Maduna
MTN8 Last Man Standing
Ronwen Williams
Bradley Grobler
Clayton Daniels
Nedbank Cup Player of the tournament
Terrence Dzvukamanja
Motjeka Madisha
Victor Letsoalo
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season
Keletso Makgalwa
Sifiso Ngobeni
Evidence Makgopa
Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament
Gaston Sirino
Hlompho Kekana
Judas Mosemaedi
