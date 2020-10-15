E-edition
PSL annual awards nominees announced

By Somaya Stockenstroom
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 12: Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a victory during the Nedbank Cup final match Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on September 12, 2020 Pisto Mosimane up for Absa coach of the season award: Pic by Samuel Shivambu/Backpage Pix/Gallo Images)

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the nominees of the recently-ended 2019/20 coronavirus delayed season.

The nominees are:

PSL Footballer of the Season


Themba Zwane

Peter Shalulile

Samir Nurkovic

Gaston Sirino

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season

Eric Tinkler

Ernst Middendorp

Pitso Mosimane

Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season

Themba Zwane

Lebogang Manyama

Hlompho Kekana

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season

Daniel Akpeyi

Dennis Onyango

Ronwen Williams

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season

Terrence Dzvukamanja

Motjeka Madisha

Victor Letsoalo

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season

Themba Zwane

Thabo Nodada

Lebogang Manyama

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season

Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Goodman Mosele

Sphesihle Maduna

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Ronwen Williams

Bradley Grobler

Clayton Daniels

Nedbank Cup Player of the tournament

Terrence Dzvukamanja

Motjeka Madisha

Victor Letsoalo

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season

Keletso Makgalwa

Sifiso Ngobeni

Evidence Makgopa

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament

Gaston Sirino

Hlompho Kekana

Judas Mosemaedi

