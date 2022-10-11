Public Protector spokesperson leaves office

The spokesperson to the office of the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) has resigned. He will be leaving the office at the end of October 2022.

Oupa Segalwe, who is a seasoned journalist, has been serving government for more than 13 years and according to a statement issued by the PPSA’s office, Segalwe is leaving to focus and pursue other interests.

He joined the PPSA in 2009 and has worked with several Public Protectors like Thuli Madonsela and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

“The PPSA thanks Segalwe for his astute communication and interpersonal skill, having served with distinction under the leadership of several Public Protectors and wishes him well in his future endeavours. Stakeholders will be informed about his successor in due course.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author