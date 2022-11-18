Public servants gearing up for national day of action on Tuesday

The Public Servants Association (PSA) will again take to the streets on Tuesday when it observes a national day of action in its fight for better wages in the public sector.

The main march will take place in Pretoria, where the protestors will hand over a memorandum of grievances to officials at the National Treasury.

The PSA will also stage marches in other provinces.

It said on Friday that its members are being forced to intensify the strike after negotiations with government deadlocked.

The government is not moving from its position of 3% wage increase and a R1 000 cash gratuity until March 2023, which has been rejected by the PSA. The union wants a 10% increase.

Russell Rensburg, director of the Rural Health Advocacy Programme, said: “Our country’s finances are in a difficult position, we need to get to a point where we have a greater social solidarity between the workers and the users of the service, because everyone is battling.

“There are some measures we need to look at. At the moment, there is minimum service agreement between the union and the national Department of Health, so there is no way I can guarantee that social services will continue.”

