Putco makes U-turn, will operate buses during shutdown

The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) announced on Friday that it will be business as usual on Monday.

This after the company said on Thursday that it will park its buses for fear that the EFF-led nationwide shutdown will turn violent and pose risks to its workers and property.

It said an urgent meeting was held with senior government officials and Southern African Bus Operators Association executives on Thursday, who assured that it will be safe for the company to operate its buses.

Transport Minister Lydia Chikunga pleaded with Putco and other bus companies to operate, assuring that the safety of staff, passengers and the general public will be guaranteed.

Putco said it will monitor the developments closely, and will immediately withdraw its buses if the situation deteriorates.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Police Minister Bheki Cele have also assured the nation that measures are in place to deal with intimidation and violence ahead and during the shutdown.

Ramaphosa said while the right to protest is enshrined in the constitution, the only way to get him out of office will be through the ballot.

The EFF said there are multiple reasons for the planned shutdown, but the party will focus on two points that including the immediate resignation of Ramaphosa and the energy crisis.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author