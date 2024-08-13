Putco, police joint operation nabs 28 people for counterfeit tickets

An operation conducted by the police and Putco’s inspection team resulted in the arrest of 28 individuals who were involved in ticket fraud.

Putco, a commuter bus company serving Gauteng, Limpopo, and western parts of Mpumalanga, said it collaborated with the police to tackle ticket fraud, leading to the arrests and convictions.

A suspect was allegedly observed attempting to sell more fake tickets to other passengers when they were apprehended, according to Putco’s spokesperson, Lindokuhle Xulu.

“Putco is happy to see that efforts to combat ticket fraud are making headway. In February 2024, more than 25 passengers were found guilty of having fake tickets,” said Xulu.

Time in jail for violations

He said the offenders could have received a suspended sentence of three months in jail or fines of up to R5 000.

“Eighteen suspects with monthly tickets have been sentenced to three months of direct imprisonment or a R5 000 fine, with the fine suspended for five years.

“Six suspects with weekly tickets have been sentenced to 20 days of direct imprisonment or a R1 000 fine, with the fine suspended for five years.

“While one suspect with a monthly ticket was sentenced to three months imprisonment or a R5 000 fine, with R2 500 payable immediately and the remaining R2 500 suspended for five years. This individual had a prior conviction for theft.”

Xulu added that the bus company acknowledges that many of those apprehended are end users of counterfeit tickets produced by individuals who remain at large.

Net cast wide for manufacturers

“Putco and the police are actively pursuing these manufacturers through ongoing investigations and planned special operations.

“These actions highlight Putco’s commitment to combating ticket fraud and maintaining the integrity of public transportation.”

Putco announced in September 2023 that the state-subsidised commuter bus company would not be increasing bus fares amid rising fuel prices.

Xulu said at the time that the bus company’s contract with the Gauteng department of roads and transport allowed it to apply for and implement fuel-related increases.

