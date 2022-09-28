Putco reviews decision to axe staff who took part in illegal strike

The Putco bus company has reviewed its decision to dismiss 105 employees who allegedly took part in an unprotected strike early in September.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said on Wednesday the company has proposed a review of the disciplinary process for the dismissed employees.

According to Xulu, based on the veracity of the evidence, the management has decided to review certain dismissals where appropriate, reinstate some workers and place all affected individuals on suspension.

“Should the unions accept the proposal, Putco will request the CCMA [Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration] to facilitate an amendment of the agreement and to replace the internal appeal process with section 188A disciplinary hearings, where the accused employees will have the opportunity to answer the misconduct charges against them in disciplinary hearings chaired by an independent commission,” said Xulu.

He further said Putco has noted a proposal by Jacob Mamabolo, the Gauteng MEC for public transport and roads infrastructure.

“Putco requested that all unions indicate their acceptance of the section 188A proposal by no later than Wednesday. We call on all parties involved to work together to ensure the speedy resolution of the matter.”

The workers were dismissed after they downed tools and demanded a salary hike of 6% and bonuses backdated to 2020. However, the company and unions failed to reach an agreement after Putco said it cannot afford the workers’ pay demand.

The EFF in Tshwane has already rejected the bus company’s proposal. EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu said the red berets see the move as a way to force the employees to give away their right to internal disciplinary processes.

“Putco is well aware of the material conditions these employees find themselves in and they are set on exploiting the workers and force them into surrendering their basic rights,” said Ramabodu.

“We call on Putco to act in good faith by reinstating all the 105 dismissed employees without any charges as part of the agreed wage settlement.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author