R30k ransom led police team to two alleged kidnappers

Two men have appeared at the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court following their arrest on Tuesday for kidnapping.

It is alleged that Siviwe Sidwell and Nulgisha Fodomafuneka kidnapped two South Africans while delivering hair products to clients in Mandela Park. The victims own and run a hair extension business (weaves).

The police said in a statement that the alleged kidnappers then called one of the victim’s sister and demanded a R400 000 ransom.

Police spokesperson Zinzi Hani said after the sister had negotiated with hostage takers, the family agreed to pay R30 000, which they were instructed to deposit via Capitec’s cash send.

“The payments were made on November 28 2022. On November 29, the suspects began withdrawing the money at a Capitec ATM in Zevenwacht,” Hani said.

“A multi-disciplinary investigating team consisting of the Hawks in Bellville, crime intelligence and a provincial [police] team was [stationed nearby to] monitor the movement of an identified vehicle that was allegedly used by the kidnappers.

“After the cash withdrawals, the kidnappers were confronted by the police while walking towards their vehicle and two suspects, Sidwell and Fodomafuneka, were arrested. Cellphones and cash were confiscated, and a black VW Polo [was impounded].

“While the team was trying to locate the hostages, information was received that they have managed to break out from where they were kept and ran towards Monwabisi Beach, where they managed to call the family and the investigating team. Both victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination.”

The case has been remanded to December 13 for a formal bail application.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author