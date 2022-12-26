Racism rears its ugly head at Free State resort

A shocking incident which blatantly displayed alleged racism towards young black boys as they were being pushed, choked and shoved around by old white men has caused an uproar across the country.

The alleged racism incident took place at the Melspoort Resort and Conference Centre, about 20km outside Bloemfontein in Free State.

In the widely shared video on Twitter, young black boys could be seen by the swimming pool being shoved, pushed and choked by elderly white males.

The video also shows white men grabbing the young black boys, believed to be teenagers, by their hair and allegedly trying to drown them in the pool.

The video was posted by CUT FM radio personality Tumi Frost, who stated that she was out with her family to have fun at the resort on Christmas Day, until the ugly scenes spoiled the outing.

“Family came to spend the day at Maselspoort resort and conference centre in Free State. My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it’s reserved for the ‘white people’ here. The Oranje-Vrystaat we love,” Frost wrote on her Twitter page.

Brian Nakedi, a parent of the boys who were allegedly racially abused, said: “We came here at Melspoort resort for family gathering with our relatives who came from Pretoria, Soweto and Bloemfontein, to enjoy ourselves. When the incident happened, our kids came to us and told us that they were being barred from swimming by white people as they were not allowed to swim in the swimming pool, as it was reserved for whites only. We tried to understand their reasons and the situation was diffused, but later the kids were again barred, and this is when things spiraled out of control, as there was resistance from the white men. Those old men assaulted and tried to drown our kids.

“This incident happened to us at the same venue two years ago, and we managed to resolved it. They are used to this, where they show their hatred towards black people. My kids are teenagers, and they are traumatized. The owners called the police and the case of attempted murder was going to be registered after the police had seen the video, but later the police opened the case of common assault. We are not happy on how this matter is being handled and we want the police to open the attempted murder case.”

A man identified as Nicholas, who is one of the managers at Maselspoort resort, ignored our calls.

On Monday, EFF members flooded the resort and protested at the premises while swimming and chanting that racism must fall.

The case of common assault was opened at Glen Police Station in Bloemfontein. However, the family of the boys are adamant that an attempted murder case must be opened.

SABC news foreign editor Sophie Mokoena also wrote on her Twitter page: “I live in Free State. I am currently home in Frankfort, Free State. This is a reality in this province. Not yet Uhuru.”

Based on the bad impact the alleged racism had caused in the province, the MEC of Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs [DESTEA], Makalo Mohalo, took it upon himself to get answers from the owners of the Maselspoort resort.

Mohale will be meeting with the resort owners to get to understand what really went down.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela said she has noted with disgust the video circulating on social media of white men attacking children at the Masselspoort resort on Christmas Day.

“I have instructed DESTEA MEC Makalo Mohale to deal with the matter with the urgency it deserves and engage law enforcement agencies. Racism and such barbaric actions have no place in our province,” said Ntombela.

MEC Mohale will also meet with the victims.

The Province will make a pronouncement on the way forward as soon as the engagements have been concluded.

MEC Mohale’s spokesperson Mojalefa Mphapang said: “Subsequent to the incident going viral on social media, the Free State MEC for DESTEA, Mr Makalo Mohale, will be meeting with the management of Masselspoort [resort] to gather all the facts and get in touch with the victims. He will further follow up with the SAPS management on the case to ensure that the victims concerns are attended to. MEC Mohale condemns these senseless acts of racism at all costs, and he continues that this unwanted behaviour should never be entertained in whatever form but to be treated as a matter of urgency.

MEC Mohale said: “The incident has been identified as one element that remains a threat to the revival of the tourism sector. Therefore, we urge our communities to report any incident of racism to law enforcement agencies and continue to play a role in assisting the police to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.”

EFF provincial chairperson Mapheule Coach Liphoko said: “We condemn racism in the strongest words possible. When we arrived here after we have seen the video we came straight to the pool and swam. There is no way that we can allow racism to rear its ugly head under our watch as EFF. There can never be a no-go area in Free State, and all people should enjoy and exercise their rights to be wherever they want to be at any time. We cannot allow racists to create their own mini Orania in our province.”

