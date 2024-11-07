Racist manager axed for calling colleague k-word and p***y

A Johannesburg-based large packaging company, Pride Pak Packaging, has fired its manager who called a black supervisor a k-word and p***y.

Darryl Govender, an Indian national, was suspended after Sunday World had reported in August about how he was accused by his colleague, Shadrack Malende, who claimed that he was insulted by the former.

Pride Pak instituted investigations. It also encouraged other employees who also felt the wrath of Govender’s insults to come forward.

Nailed by colleagues’ confession, lie detector test results

Govender was nailed by his colleagues’ confessions at the enquiry. This included a lie detector test that exposed his lies when he denied being racist.

In the investigations, which had taken two months, the company appointed independent investigators. This was specifically to deal with the matter. This as company CEO, Yagnesh Gosai, stated that it was a very complex case to deal with.

Gosai confirmed to Sunday World on Wednesday that Govender was axed from his job on Friday last week.

“We have resolved that case, as we had a full investigation conducted. It was a very complicated case, as all the witnesses were scared to give their evidence. And [some] also wanted to retract their statements, as they said that they did not want to be involved.

“We had to bring another independent party involved towards dealing with the case. And we ended up getting to a conclusion on the matter. Mr Govender appealed the matter and stated that he never said all the things he was accused of. And his appeal was dismissed,” said Gosai.

When called for comment regarding his dismissal from work, Govender, who also called this reporter a racist in August, hung up the phone.

Called colleagues monkeys, and other derogatory names

In August, Govender told Sunday World that Malende was a “dirty liar”. He added that he was jealous of him after he was promoted from being a supervisor to dispatch manager.

Malende told Sunday World he had been called derogatory names by Govender many times since 2022. He reported the matter to the company’s human resource department. And he also opened a police case against his colleague last year.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the matter. He said: “Police can confirm that a case of crimen injuria was opened at Booysens police station for investigation. As part of the investigation, police obtained a warning statement from the suspect. A statement was also taken from the employer. The docket will be taken to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision,” said Masondo.

Malende told Sunday World the problem started when Govender wanted him to swap shifts and he refused. Govender was a day shift supervisor, while Malende was a night shift supervisor.

“He started to have issues with me and also started using swear words when I get to work,” said Malende.

He alleged Govender would call him and other black staff members monkeys, the k-word and another derogatory terms.

“I felt insulted and degraded when he called me a k….. and p***y. And I felt aggrieved. I believed as a person who understands atrocities of apartheid, I needed to act,” said Malende.

Feels relieved at the outcome

Malende said that he was glad that his complaint was taken serious by the company management. He was also relieved by the outcome.

“We live in the democratic state, where all of us are protected by the Constitution, despite our race. And we are all equal and have the same rights enshrined in the Constitution. I am happy that Pride Pak Packaging took my case against Mr. Govender.

“And everything proved beyond reasonable doubts there was a serious case Mr. Govender had to answer. It is great that investigations on this matter were handled professionally. And the outcome also showed that I was not making up stories about the matter of being racially profiled.”

