RAF alleged fraudster released on warning

Sibongiseni Mzayiya has been released on warning by the East London magistrate’s court after he was caught trying to scam the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Mzayiya was arrested on Tuesday by the East London-based serious commercial crimes investigation team of the Hawks on allegations of fraud.

According to a police report, Mzayiya was involved in a car accident in 2007 and his mother allegedly presented a claim to the RAF. The report shows that Mzayiya scammed the RAF of R750 000.

“In 2019, the accused and his mother are reported to have submitted another claim with RAF,” said Captain Yolisa Mgolodela. The claim was processed but RAF picked up that the claim was a duplicate.

“Before the money was paid out, RAF reported the matter to serious commercial crimes investigation team of the Hawks for probing, which culminated in the arrest of Mzayiya.”

The matter has been remanded to July 8 for legal representation.

