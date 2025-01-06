Ramaphosa declares special funeral for ex-minister Bengu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special official funeral category two for the late Professor Sibusiso Bengu, South Africa’s first education minister after the fall of apartheid.

Bengu’s funeral will take place on Friday at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal, according to Vincent Magwenya, the spokesperson for Ramaphosa.

The South African Police Service will perform ceremonial elements as part of the proceedings, according to Magwenya.

He said that from January 7 until the evening of the funeral, Ramaphosa has ordered that the national flag be flown at half mast at flag stations across the country.

Condolences to the family

Bengu died on December 30 at the age of 90. His family said he passed away peacefully at home in his sleep.

“President Ramaphosa reiterates his deep condolences to the family and friends of Professor Bengu, who also served as South Africa’s ambassador to Germany from 1999 to 2003,” said Magwenya.

Born in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal, Bengu was brought up in the Anglican faith by his father, a well-known priest who travelled the province serving as a minister.

He was the founding principal of KwaDlangezwa High School in the early 1960’s before moving to the University of Zululand, previously known as Ongoye, where he took up the post of dean of students.

Bengu was also praised by the ANC, which said that he created a revolutionary turning point in the field of higher education.

Amalgamation of departments

“In 1994, former president Nelson Mandela appointed Professor Bengu as South Africa’s first minister of education in the democratic era,” the ANC said last week after learning of Bengu’s death.

“He oversaw the amalgamation of 17 fragmented education departments into a unified system, introduced Curriculum 2005 to reform the school curriculum, and worked tirelessly to dismantle apartheid’s legacy in education.”

He also held the position of general secretary of Inkatha Yenkuleko YeSizwe, which subsequently changed its name to the Inkatha Freedom Party.

Bengu is also a former Fort Hare University vice-chancellor.

