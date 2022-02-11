Ramaphosa ditches flashy suits for golf day tournament

Johannesburg – Ramaphosa swerved to the Atlantic Golf Club in Cape Town where he joined golfers to ease off, following a hard week where he had to deliver the State Of The Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

Ramphosa delivered his sixth state of the nation address at the jam-packed Cape Town City Hall, where his speech highlighted key issues such as our crumbling economy, ailing infrastructure and poor service delivery.

Today, Ramaphosa ditched questions related to his Sona address, as he told the media that he will have prominent time to discuss key issues pertaining to the country on Tuesday next week.

“So today let’s just concentrate on the wonderful day it is, golfers are here, and they don’t want to hear politics. On Tuesday I will have enough time to sit down with you to discuss key issues,” he told the media at the Golf Club

He is playing with the intention of raising funds that will go to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation (CRF) to make a difference in charity organisations.

He said that every president is mandated to choose a charity organisation where donations will be made.

“We got 120 golfers and sponsors to have this in full swing and in the evening we will have a good moment to hand over prizes and donations to the needy,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the foundation which has three arms, focuses on education by handing bursaries to young people, adoption of schools and also business development.

He is joined by opposition party leader of UDM Bantu Holomisa.

[LISTEN] "Are you stressed?" the UDM'S Bantu Holomisa asks President Cyril Ramaphosa who told him that he's injured and won't be able to play Golf at the fund raising Presidential Golf day post #SONA2022 pic.twitter.com/2mOBe4YaQZ — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 11, 2022

