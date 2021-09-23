Ramaphosa monitors progress on Msikaba bridge worth billions in the Eastern Cape

Johannesburg- President, Cyril Ramaphosa visited the site of a bridge that worth billions of rand that is currently under construction on the N2, on the Wild Coast Road in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The 580m span, 195m high cable-stay bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Speaking to the media at the site, Ramaphosa said there are more economic benefits from this project.

“This is constructed largely by local workers who have been trained on building bridges, with local material that is being used to construct this bridge. This in many ways fulfills the program that we are driving through the economic reconstruction and recovery plan. Infrastructure now is clearly going to be taking off in a big way. The benefits of this program will amongst others, job creation that will be about 8000, and the SMMEs will be the direct beneficiaries because of the easy accessibility to South Africa,” he said.

He further said that this bridge will be one of the most outstanding bridges on the entire continent.

“Today I am a very happy president because I have seen the future of the infrastructure of our infrastructure-built program. The ministers who are here are doing a fantastic job in getting all these projects launched. We are going to be launching more infrastructure programs around the country, and I am ready to go to the next project,” he concluded.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by the Premier of the Eastern Cape Oscar Mabuyane and some cabinet ministers.

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni