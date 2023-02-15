Ramaphosa saddened by loss of life after Limpopo bus accident

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the families of the people who died when a tour bus collided head-on with a cash-in-transit van in Limpopo on Monday morning.

“As compatriots, we are deeply saddened when we experience such a loss of life on our roads. Incidents like this impact severely [the] families who lose [their] loved ones, as well as survivors or witnesses who are affected physically or psychologically when such tragedy happens,” said Ramaphosa.

He added that such accidents also have economic consequences for people involved and for the businesses they may operate or in which they are employed.

“We must all do what we can to travel in safety, while we treat our roads as a shared amenity, which they are.”

The death toll has since risen to 21 and more than 60 people were injured and admitted to the hospitals.

Ramaphosa cautioned motorists to reduce speed and always exercise patience on the roads.

“A second of haste or impatience can result in a lifetime of loss and pain, and there is no risk that is worth taking, no matter what your experience may be as a driver.

“While we reflect on this, our prayers go out to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have perished in Limpopo.”

Florence Radzilani, MEC for transport and community safety in Limpopo, has been visiting the injured in the hospitals following the horrific crash. According to Radzilani, the majority of patients have been discharged while others remain in a critical condition.

“Condolences to all the affected who lost their loved ones. We also wish a speedy recovery to those who are admitted in hospitals.” she said.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident on the N1 highway in Makhado.

