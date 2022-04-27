Ramaphosa says 28 years later, SA is not where it needs to be

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his Freedom Day speech in Mpumalanga on Wednesday, where he addressed keynotes concerns faced by citizens 28 years later.

Ramaphosa said that the country is not yet where it needs to be.

He said, as a government at local, provincial and national levels, they have to consolidate efforts to deliver promises to the citizens by managing public resources properly and taking a firm stand against corruption.

“Our people are tired of corruption, they want municipalities that are going to work for them,” he said.

He also spoke in defence of women and children who face the pandemic of gender-based violence and that the crimes need to end.

“We have laws to protect against gender-based violence, to uphold the rights of children, and to empower persons with disabilities.”

He also emphasised that the inhumanity of apartheid will never happen again and the country will never return to its racist past.

