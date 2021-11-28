VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Ramaphosa to address the nation on new variant tonight

By Coceka Magubeni
Cyril Ramaphosa

Johannesburg- President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing South Africans at 8 o’clcok tonight.

This has been confirmed by the office of Presidency’s social media account.

The address follows an urgent meeting that the President held with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) yesterday, regarding the new variant that has been identified in South Africa.

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

