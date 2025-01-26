News

Ramatlhodi’s Bapedi posting questioned

By Sunday World
Ramatlhodi’s Bapedi posting questioned
Ngoako Ramatlhodi was installed as the traditional prime minister in December last year in Sandton, Johannesburg. / Gallo Images

A storm is brewing in the Bapedi kingdom with a senior member of the royal family challenging the appointment of former Limpopo premier Ngoako Ramatlhodi as traditional prime minister.

Ramatlhodi was installed as the prime minister in December last year in Sandton, Johannesburg.


However, the former president of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, Setlamorago Thobejane, is disputing the appointment and is also preparing to challenge a court decision to appoint Manyaku Thulare as the regent.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.