Ramatlhodi’s Bapedi posting questioned

A storm is brewing in the Bapedi kingdom with a senior member of the royal family challenging the appointment of former Limpopo premier Ngoako Ramatlhodi as traditional prime minister.

Ramatlhodi was installed as the prime minister in December last year in Sandton, Johannesburg.

However, the former president of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, Setlamorago Thobejane, is disputing the appointment and is also preparing to challenge a court decision to appoint Manyaku Thulare as the regent.

