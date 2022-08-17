E-edition
Subscribe
News

Rand Water warns of water outages in parts of Gauteng

By Anelisa Sibanda

Numerous areas in Gauteng will experience water outages at the weekend due to maintenance work at one of Rand Water’s pipelines.

Some of the areas likely to be affected include those in the City of Tshwane, City of Ekurhuleni and City of Joburg.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rand Water said the maintenance project will commence at 5pm on Friday and continue until Tuesday.

“The scheduled tie-in is for the newly constructed B6 pipeline which has been constructed to augment a portion of the existing B6 pipeline,” said the water utility.

Rand Water also appealed to residents in the affected areas to use water sparingly during the planned 87-hour water outage.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.