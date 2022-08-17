Rand Water warns of water outages in parts of Gauteng

Numerous areas in Gauteng will experience water outages at the weekend due to maintenance work at one of Rand Water’s pipelines.

Some of the areas likely to be affected include those in the City of Tshwane, City of Ekurhuleni and City of Joburg.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rand Water said the maintenance project will commence at 5pm on Friday and continue until Tuesday.

“The scheduled tie-in is for the newly constructed B6 pipeline which has been constructed to augment a portion of the existing B6 pipeline,” said the water utility.

Rand Water also appealed to residents in the affected areas to use water sparingly during the planned 87-hour water outage.

🚨REVISED MEDIA STATEMENT🚨 The execution of the #B6Pipeline project will start from 17H00 on Friday the 19th and to be completed on the 23rd of August 2022 at 8h30. The project will be undertaken over 87,5 hours duration. #RandWater #PlannedMaintenance

