Reckless drivers warned ahead of Women’s Day holiday

The Gauteng Traffic Police have vowed to deal mercilessly with reckless motorists ahead of the National Women’s Day on Tuesday, cautioning drivers in the province to behave on the roads.

Spokesperson Sello Maremane said nine drivers were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol during weekend operations in Eldorado Park and other parts of the province.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to enforce compliance with road safety rules and regulations in an effort to save the lives of road users. All drivers found conducting themselves with impunity will be apprehended to face the full might of the law,” said Maremane.

“The reckless behaviour by the drivers on Gauteng roads is highly regrettable and will not be tolerated because it undermines our efforts to promote road safety.

“Drinking and driving under the influence of alcohol significantly contributes to the high rate of road traffic crashes that lead to fatalities.”

Drunk driving is one of the biggest threats to road safety in South Africa. According to Arrive Alive, research indicates that 50% of people who die on the country’s roads have a blood alcohol concentration above 0.05 gram per 100 millilitres.

Another report shows that a total of 48 330 vehicles were involved in 37 583 fatal crashes from October 1 2017 to June 30 2021, claiming 45 232 lives.

