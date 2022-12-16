Reconciliation should begin with an individual – Mthethwa

While it is the duty of government to promote and advance national reconciliation through progressive policies and education, reconciliation must begin with an individual, according to Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

Delivering a keynote address during the Day of Reconciliation virtual event on Friday, Mthethwa said people should not despair at the actions of a few, who still cling to the attitudes, behaviour and language of the past.

“In our communities, at our places of work and study, and in our homes, South Africans have had to confront many challenges,” Mthethwa said.

“South Africans had to deal with the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, with rising food and fuel prices, catastrophic flooding in some parts of the country and ongoing loadshedding.”

The minister delivered his address under the theme National Unity, Healing and Renewal.

Mthethwa added that while it is disturbing that these attitudes persist, South Africans must take heart from the fact that the perpetrators of racism have found neither sympathy nor condonation from broader society.

“Time and again, our nation has shown its true character in times of need. In the darkest days of the pandemic, during last year’s unrest and in the aftermath of the floods earlier this year, South Africans came together. Communities reached out to each other.

“No matter how great the difficulties we may be facing, we cannot turn on each other. It is up to each one of us, whether as families, parents, educators or communities to do more to build bridges of understanding.”

He further said it cannot be that bringing about reconciliation should be the responsibility of the formerly oppressed.

“Instead of retreating into our cocoons of race, language, ethnicity and class, let us use today, and indeed every day, as an opportunity to play our part.”

