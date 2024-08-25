News

Red berets in Limpopo expected to follow Shivambu and join the MK Party 

By Sunday World
Floyd Shivambu
The resignation of Floyd Shivambu from the second most powerful position in the opposition EFF and his subsequent move to Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party has made the headlines for most of the past 10 days or so. PHOTO: EMACOUS PHOTOGRAPHY_24

Supporters of Floyd Shivambu from his home province, Limpopo, are expected to switch their allegiance from the EFF to the MK Party (MKP), which has announced him as its national organiser. 

Shivambu resigned as EFF deputy president to join MKP and insiders this week told Sunday World that a faction of the party aligned to him was no longer interested in remaining in the party he has ditched. 

