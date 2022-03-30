Repairs to damaged underground tunnels under way

City Power has hit the ground running repairing underground tunnels that caught fire in central Johannesburg on Monday.

In a statement on Wednesday, City Power said the fire, which resulted in a power outage and traffic jams, had been fully extinguished.

“The teams are on the site to start with the repairs in the underground tunnels destroyed by the fire,” said City Power, noting that the repairs will involve replacing 400m of cable and its associated joints.

It added that it had also managed to back-feed most of the areas affected by the fire, with at least 90% of electricity restored by Tuesday afternoon.

Areas affected included Selby, parts of Booysens, and several streets in the CBD. City Power also revealed that investigations are under way to establish the cause of the fire.

