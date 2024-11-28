Request to reopen competition for Mdlalose’s new song denied

The song is not even out yet, but social media users have already declared it a song of the year.

Sizwe Mdlalose’s new song, Izithunywa, will be released on Thursday, November 29 midnight. But its promo is driving fans wild. Fellow musicians, including Smangele Mhlongo, Brenda Mntambo, Buhle Mda have also given it a nod.

The song is popular to the extent that people on social media are demanding UKhozi FM to reopen the annual competition. They want the Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition (also known as Song of the Year) to reopen so they can vote for it.

Competition closed October 31

The Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition was closed on October 31. And the top 10 songs have already been announced.

An excited Mdlalose said this is a unifying song.

“This is a spiritual song and everyone can relate to it. Christians, sangoma and groovists are already dancing to this song. If you’re a sangoma it’s easy to get into a trance. And if you’re a Christian it’s very easy to speak in tongues, which is what I’m doing in the chorus of this song. This is a huge milestone for me, because it shows that I’ve done my job,” he said.

Mdlalose said that the song was inspired by his upbringing.

“I grew up in Zion church, and I am a Christian, I accepted Jesus Christ as the saviour of my life. But my upbringing was not so smooth. At some point I became very sick I couldn’t even go to school for about a year.

Song inspired by artist’s upbringing

“My mother used to pray for me, she’d play the beat and sing for me, eventually I was healed. By then I’d learnt the power of prayer and a song. This song actually tells my story. And it tells how God saved and carried me throughout the years of hardships,” explained Mdlalose.

“So, when I wrote this song I just knew it’d trend. I knew people would love it because it’s not just an ordinary song but it’s full of anointing. And I am also aware that people have already declared it as song of the year. This humbles me because it shows that people can see a potential in it,” he said.

SABC turns down requests to reopen competition

The SABC responded by clarifying its stance on the song of the year.

Spokesperson for SABC, Mmoni Seapolela, said they will not be reopening the competition.

“The SABC appreciates and understands the major public interest the competition brings on an annual basis. Artists release songs at different times during the year. And that is not within the control of the SABC. The rules to Ingoma Ehlukanisa uNyaka are quite clear and need to be adhered to. This is to ensure that the competition continues to remain fair and transparent,” Seapolela said.

