Research ace Mokgalaboni tackles chronics 

While treatment exists to manage diseases such as diabetes and chronic conditions such as HIV, they are often unaffordable for some people and cause adverse side effects in others.

This is worse in rural areas and less privileged communities where access to healthcare is limited.

Limpopo scholar Kabelo Mokgalaboni is involved in a groundbreaking research project that seeks to find practical workable solutions to this.

His research project examines the effects of antiretroviral therapy on endothelial function and liver functions in HIV patients.

Mokgalaboni is also exploring the effects of natural herbs and plants in animal models of diabetes.

The latter project is part of his PhD research, which investigates the dual treatment effects of plant extracts in animal models of diabetes, focusing on safety, toxicity and impacts on cardiometabolic parameters.

“Coming from a rural village of GaKuranta, Bolobedu, I have witnessed many people struggling with such conditions,” says Mokgalaboni.

He is a member of a multidisciplinary research team that conducts physiology and phytochemistry research at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

“This motivated me to focus my research on herbal, natural medicine that uses plants and traditional vegetables that are freely available in rural areas due to their proven efficacy,” said Mokgalaboni.

He recently conducted research on the plant curcumin and okra in diabetes mellitus, which have been cited over 56 and nine times respectively by other researchers.

He has also presented his findings on various platforms, including the University of Limpopo Research Day, the Unisa postgraduate symposium, the South African Medical Research Council, and at an online international conference hosted in Orlando in the US.

“The key takeaway from these engagements has been the recognition that safe and effective alternative medicines are available,” he said.

Mokgalaboni has published 39 research articles in accredited journals. Recently, his team provided evidence that natural plants, particularly okra, have fewer side effects and offer sugar-lowering benefits for patients with prediabetes and type two diabetes mellitus.

This is particularly significant for rural and disadvantaged diabetic populations who may not be able to afford conventional medications, as these plants can be grown in gardens and used as dietary supplements.

Mokgalaboni’s upward trend of excellence in research has garnered him academic awards. He said a major highlight was receiving the 2023 South African National Research Foundation award, which recognised his contribution to research excellence as a young academic.

In June, Mokgalaboni was recognised with the second-highest award for research at Unisa, the Principal’s Award.

An esteemed lecturer in Human Physiology and Anatomy in the department of life and consumer sciences in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Mokgalaboni’s academic journey started at the University of Limpopo.

He obtained a Bachelor of Medical Sciences, majoring in haematology (honours), with distinction in 2016.

He went on to pursue a master’s degree in medical sciences, specialising in human physiology, at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, which he completed in 2020. He is currently pursuing a PhD in life sciences at Unisa.

“My advice centres on dedication, curiosity and perseverance, which have been key to my academic achievement,” he said.

Mokgalaboni says it is also important for young scholars to recognise the importance of collaboration, especially with seasoned researchers.

