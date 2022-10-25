Residents protest against teacher who allegedly killed traffic officer 

Scores of Mthatha residents in Eastern Cape and colleagues of a murdered traffic officer, Daniel Mxoli, held protests outside the magistrate’s court to oppose murder accused teacher Siphesihle Galoshe’s application for bail.

The 62-year-old Mxoli was murdered on the streets of Mthatha in broad daylight after he allegedly issued a traffic fine to Galoshe. It is alleged that Galoshe got into his car, pulled out a firearm and shot Mxoli in full view of the public.

During his bail application on Monday, Galoshe introduced a new legal team led by defence attorney Thabani Noah.

Noah indicated that he was going to apply for bail because Galoshe is on medication and has not been able to take his treatment since his arrest.

“My client is on medication and he has not been able to take it, therefore, I request that we look after his health first,” Noah told the court.

The state opposed the bail application and the case was postponed to November 1.

