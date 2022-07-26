Reward for information leading to arrest of mayor’s murderers

The police in Limpopo are offering a reward of up to R250 000 for any information regarding the murder of Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke.

Maluleke, 56, was gunned down at his home in Saselamani village near Malamulele on Thursday night. His son was admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds he sustained during the home invasion.

No arrests have been made despite national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola directing the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, to activate a 72-hour plan in search of the three suspects.

The police said: “Anyone with valuable information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of these perpetrators may contact the investigating team leaders Brigadier [Dr] Mabasa on 082 469 0739, Lieutenant-Colonel Ndou on 082 807 2666, Lieutenant-Colonel Boshomane 079 894 5501 and/or Sergeant Khosa on 073 616 9888. Alternatively, Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or MySAPS App.

“Callers may opt to remain anonymous and any information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.”

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also weighed in on the matter on Friday urging communities to help find the suspects.

Dlamini- Zuma described Maluleke as an “important servant” and a “true community leader”, and said the shooting had sent shockwaves not only in the Collins Chabane area but across the country.

