Rising pedestrian deaths in Limpopo cause major concern

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety is deeply concerned over the escalating number of pedestrian fatalities on the province’s roads.

A recent report of three pedestrian fatalities on Saturday has highlighted the urgent need for road users to exercise extreme caution.

Pedestrians account for 45.6% of fatalities nationwide

According to statistics released by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, pedestrians account for 45.6% of fatalities nationwide. This is followed by passengers (26.8%), drivers (26.7%), and cyclists (0.74%). These alarming figures underscore the importance of responsible behaviour on our roads.

The department is urging all road users to take immediate action to prevent further tragedies. Pedestrians are advised to stay alert and visible, especially in low-light conditions. They are urged to avoid walking while intoxicated. Drivers must be attentive and courteous. They need to avoiding excessive speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence.

Communities urged to preach road safety at gatherings

Community leaders, traditional authorities, and the religious fraternity are also called upon to promote road safety during gatherings and events. By working together, unnecessary tragedies can be prevented and ensure safer roads for everyone.

“Our law enforcement officers continue to crack down on reckless drivers. This is evident in the recent arrest of a 44-year-old driver caught speeding at 202 km/h in a 120 km/h zone. This happened on the N1 near Tobias, Waterberg District on 20 December. The driver is scheduled to appear in the Mookgophong Magistrate’s Court today, 23 December,” the department said.

Law enforcement operations to curb these and other traffic infringements are ongoing at numerous specially targeted spots in the province.

KZN stabbing suspect arrested

Members of the Ensure Security company stationed at a shopping complex in the Pinetown area were alerted to an assault in progress in the street outside the complex.

On further investigation, a female aged about 30 years old was found to have been stabbed multiple times. She was stabbed by a male suspect, who then fled into the nearby taxi rank.

Tactical Response Officers were immediately dispatched and a search was conducted. This resulted in the apprehension of a male fitting the description of the suspect.

Confirmation of the suspect’s identity was obtained by eyewitnesses as well as the victim.

The suspect was handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing.

Due to a delay in the response of public emergency services, the victim was transported by the SAPS to a nearby hospital.

The scene was secured and handed over to the SAPS for further investigation.

Shooting incident in KZN

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, IPSS Medical Rescue responded to reports of a shooting on the R612 near the Umzinto Correctional Services.

The man, an off-duty Durban Metro Police Officer, sustained multiple gunshots, leaving him in a serious condition.

He was transported to a suitable facility in Durban under the care of IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support Paramedics.

The cause of the shooting will be the subject of an investigation by police.

