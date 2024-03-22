SA celebrates the annual South African Library Week

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong on Friday called on communities to guard schools against vandalism.

“As government we are calling on our communities to take care of their schools,” Morolong said.

South African Library Week

He was speaking during a hand over of books donated by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) to Mosikare Secondary School in Mantsa village in Mahikeng on Friday. The event was part of the South African Library Week (SALW) celebration. The SALW is celebrated from March 18 to 24.

Morolong said it was important to encourage learners to study so that they can realise their full potential. “There is a need to tell our learners to read,” he said.

Government, said the deputy minister, will encourage the private sector to get involved in the donation of books to schools.

“We will also encourage the GCIS to continue to donate more books to schools. And also encourage learners to take their studies more seriously,” Morolong said.

Morolong said government has seen the need to foster a culture of learning and promote South African Library Week.

Libraries Foster Social Cohesion theme

SALW 2024 is being held under the theme: “Libraries Foster Social Cohesion”. It underscores the crucial role libraries play in uniting communities. Libraries serve as hubs where people from diverse backgrounds can come together to exchange ideas. To also learn and engage in cultural and intellectual activities.

“In his welcoming address, school principal Tebogo Selomane said he was excited to have books donated to the school. “The books will assist and encourage our learners to study,” he said.

Selomane used the occasion to call on government officials and departments to support the school.

Mosikare Secondary School was established on May 19 2007. The school is a Section 21 school, meaning it is allocated finances by the department. It also means the school is responsible for ordering stationery, textbooks, paying water and lights accounts. The school also undertakes its own maintenance. It is classified under Quintile 1.

School shoes

Selomane’s appeal for assistance did not fall on deaf ears. Mayor of the Ngaka Modiri District offered to donate 50 school shoes to the school.

During the 2019 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a call for the country to improve literacy levels. This starts with improving reading capabilities.

The GCIS’ donation of books to identified beneficiaries is a contribution towards the empowerment of communities. This as part of the Presidential reading initiative to encourage all South Africans to be part of the reading drive.

As part of its annual stock-taking process, the GCIS identified a collection of books to be donated to community libraries.

Reading is the foundational skill which enables life-long learning. Through reading, we acquire new skills that are essential for our development. This makes literacy the cornerstone for building sustainable livelihoods.

