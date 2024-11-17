SA players are blessed with amazing talent – Ribeiro Costa

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder and arguably the best player in the PSL Lucas Ribeiro Costa is amazed at the talent that SA is blessed with and he says that he is surprised that they are not playing in European leagues.

Ribeiro, a Brazil national, has set the PSL ablaze with his scintillating performances since he arrived in Mzansi from Belgium in the middle of last season. He settled into the system, showing glimpses of what was yet to come, before starting the current season like a house on fire.

This week, the swashbuckling Ribeiro was named as Betway Premiership Player of the Month. He scored four goals and delivered two assists to help the defending champions secure a strong start to the season.

