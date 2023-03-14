SA ranks among top 30 driest nations across the world

South Africa rates among the top 30 driest and water-scarce countries around the world, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has said.

Briefing the media in Menlyn, Pretoria on Tuesday, Mchunu broke down the challenges that face his department.

He said the department has begun engaging officials from the City of Johannesburg, City of Tshwane and the City of Ekurhuleni, as well as other municipalities that form part of bulk water supply areas.

He said: “Our sources are mainly supported by sporadic rainfall, and this rainfall is distributed unevenly across the country.”

The current demand for water in Gauteng is at 4 563 megalitres on daily basis while Rand Water is only able to supply 4 431 megalitres every day, leaving a gap of 396 megalitres, which equals to 9%.

Gauteng’s average water consumption is at least 300 litres per capita every day. This is higher compared to a world average of 173.

The non-revenue water is above 40% on average, compared to the international norm of 15%, and the physical losses due to leaks and bursts are at 25%.

The minister said although there is a great scarcity of water in the country, water is still available.

“The current dam storage level is at 7.31%,” he said.

“The department is, however, intervening to assist municipalities address the component of physical losses through water conservation and water demand, while augmenting other water sources like ground water.”

He assured that Rand Water will intervene to address the challenges.

“To self-sustain water provision in South Africa and Gauteng in particular, there are short-, medium- and long-terms plans that the department is implementing together with Rand Water and municipalities in Gauteng.”

The water challenges in South Africa arise from the province’s increasing population that currently sits at 16.1-million, resulting in an increase in demand.

The Vaal Dam, which forms part of the integrated Vaal River system, is the main source of water in Gauteng and currently overflows at 103%.

The department also made a passionate plea for residents to use water sparingly.

