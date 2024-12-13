SABC hits back at Reverend Faleni over ‘false remarks’

Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter and reverend Mzukisi Faleni has been called out by the SABC for divisive and false remarks during Nomonde Vakalisa’s memorial service recently.

Vakalisa, who also worked at the station, died on Wednesday last week from an undisclosed illness.

Speaking at the memorial service, Faleni said the child of the deceased and her family are not going to get any financial support from the public broadcaster.

Faleni accused the SABC of exploiting freelancers

Faleni ,ho worked with Vakalisa on Imvuselelo every Sunday at the station, challenged the SABC to sort the employment contracts of the people who work on freelance basis.

“Nomonde has nine months working for the SABC, not 13 years. And she was going to complete the year next year March.

“In the nine months that she has worked, she left with not even a single cent. This is the problem of the SABC. Nomonde’s child will not get any finances for his mother’s work. Those who are in authority, especially our government must look at this thing. This is worse than apartheid,” he said.

Mmoni Seapolelo, Head of Communications at the SABC, responded to Faaleni. She said the freelance contract or the independent contract was concluded by the SABC. Its independent contractors are not governed by the prescripts of employment and labour laws of South Africa.

SABC says freelance contracts are voluntarily agreed upon

“The fact that Reverend Faleni opted to purposefully mislead the bereaved family, those in attendance, and the South African public during the memorial service at a delicate time when the family and her SABC colleagues are grieving, is extremely unfortunate,” said Seapelelo.

According to Seapelelo, Faleni is aware that the organisation treats independent contractors and freelancers differently.

“All the terms and conditions of this contract are voluntarily agreed upon by the parties involved. It is therefore disingenuous for anyone to mislead the public in the manner in which Reverend Faleni has done. Creating an impression that freelancers only learn about the terms and conditions of engagement when they are sick or no more.”

Freelance contracts allow individuals the flexibility to do other additional remunerative work, Seapelelo added.

Disappointed at former freelancer

“It is disappointing that the individual who is raising this matter in such an unfortunate and misleading manner. He has himself enjoyed the benefits of concluding and signing a similar freelance contract with the SABC on previous occasions. And it allowed him to carry on with his full-time engagements at another public institution. He enjoyed the flexibility that a freelance contract offers.

“The SABC would like to place it on record and confirm that the on-air personality in question has never expressed any displeasure with the SABC pertaining to her contract. And the SABC can further confirm that the corporation has honoured its contractual obligations towards her accordingly.”

In 2022, Faleni was fired by the Umhlobo Wenene FM. This after he was suspended by the station on allegations of conflict of interest. The move was due to his inclusion “as a contributor” to a programme at Zibonele FM, a community radio station in the Western Cape.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content