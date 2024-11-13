Safa president Danny Jordaan appears in court for fraud

South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan, Safa chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo, and businessman Trevor Neethling, appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with allegations of R1.3-million fraud and theft.

Jordaan, 73, Hluyo, 55, and Neethling, 46, made their first court appearance on Wednesday at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale confirmed the matter. She said warrants were issued and executed on Wednesday morning for the arrests of Jordaan, Hluyo and Neethling.

The arrests follow an intensive investigation by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation. The unit, based in Johannesburg, probed allegations of R1.3-million in fraud and theft, she said.

Allegations of fraudulent activities

“The allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, the president of Safa used the organisation’s resources for his personal gain. Including hiring a private security company for his personal protection and a public relations company. These were done …without authorisation from the Safa Board. The president is also reported to have violated Safa statutes. Thus prejudicing Safa an actual loss of R1.3-million,” said Mogale.

The Hawks executed search and seizure warrants on March 8, 2024, at the Safa office in Nasrec, Johannesburg. An assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized for further investigation, thus leading to the arrest.

The search and seizure warrants were prompted by allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3-million.

During the search, a laptop, external hard drives, a USB and documents were seized.

The court is currently listening to the formal bail applications of Jordaan, Hluyo and Neethling.

Court proceedings are still ongoing.

Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao is present in the courtroom. Former Safa CEOs Leslie Sedibe and Tebogo Motlanthe are also present in the courtroom.

