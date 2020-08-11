News

Sam out for season opener against Downs

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Orlando Pirates defender Bongani Sam has been ruled out of contention for the all-important 2019/20 PSL season-opening clash against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at 6pm today.

The enterprising wing-back suffered a hamstring strain during practice and is currently undergoing rehabilitation with the medical team.

Speaking on the club’s official website Orlandopiratesfc.com, Bucs physio Kutlwano Molefe said: “Sam has sustained a right hamstring strain to his bicep fermoris and has started with his rehab.”


Molefe further highlighted the importance of player management saying that injuries will be a regular occurrence during this period of the restart for all clubs.

“We expect to see injuries of this nature in the remaining matches,” said Molefe.

“Players call it feeling a bit rusty, but from a medical point of view, it’s more a case of reaction times not being at the optimum levels that they are used to.

“The frequency of matches and the less time for recovery are all elements that we are facing, and this will most likely exacerbate the problem.

“This is the new normal that all teams will be dealing with until the end of the season. The teams that push the envelope and look for creative ways to preserve the players’ legs will be the ones who will benefit most in this period.”

