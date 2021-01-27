E-edition
Sandton SAPS clean up the streets

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – Police in Sandton have been hard at work, keeping ‘Africa’s richest square mile’ safe.

This comes after Sandton Police officers made an arrest in Rivonia on Sunday.

A suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.


According to Sandton SAPS station commander, Egen Moodley, the suspect was driving a vehicle and police officers noticed that he drove erratically when the officers drove towards him.

Moodley further said, “Although there has not been an increase in these types of crimes in the area, there was a robbery which took place with firearms in Rivonia and the Edenburg area, which is close by.”

Sandton SAPS Visible Policing: One suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

In another incident, JMPD seized a truck transporting stolen goods in the Sandton area.

Moodley said that JMPD received a tip off that a hijacked truck was delivering stolen goods.

Moodley further said, “It was pallets of Ouma rusks and biscuits. The estimated value of the goods is R150 000.”

The stolen goods recovered by JMPD in the Sandton area.

The stolen goods recovered by JMPD in the Sandton area.

