Sanef outraged fake decuplets story is shortlisted for global award

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) is outraged that the Independent Media’s fake story about the birth of 10 babies has made it to the shortlist of the International News Media Awards (INMA).

In a statement on Wednesday, Sanef said it was appalled at the retention of a false report about the so-called birth of decuplets in Gauteng, which has now been shortlisted for the upcoming global media awards.

The INMA has been categorised the fake story under “Best Use of Social Media”, but Sanef has written to the the organisers of the awards to express its concern.

Sanef explained: “But despite this, the video series remains one of the nominees. We also find it entirely unsatisfactory that in its response, the INMA says the judges were ‘judging the quality of the social media campaign, not the story itself’.

“The INMA further went on to state that it is not in a position to reverse their jury’s decision to shortlist the social media campaign, given the information at their disposal during the judging process in February 2022, the additional context surrounding the story will be weighed in the ongoing process to select winners which will be announced by INMA in June 2022.”

It said the INMA’s response is unfortunately and not good enough. “They said it legitimises a campaign borne out of a story that has been proven not only to be ludicrous, but also an embarrassment to South African journalism.

“Unfortunately, the embarrassment continues as the same newspaper group, a paying member of INMA, continues to publish more stories that seek to purport the legitimacy of the decuplets’ so-called birth.

“It is important to note that the 10 babies are still to be seen and no proof has ever been provided that they do in fact exist. This report has no basis in truth, is factually inaccurate and contributes to the spread of disinformation, deliberately misleading audiences.

“It’s now public knowledge and widely accepted that the piece perpetuates disinformation and has been flagged for its total lack of verification and deeply questionable ‘sources’.

Sanef explained further: “The legitimacy of the entire so-called story has been called into question. As the June awards fast approach, we call on the INMA to reconsider its stance. The decuplets report has been condemned by the Gauteng provincial government, and the medical fraternity at large … with all key role players distancing themselves from it.

“It is not only fake, but also dangerous as it seriously sets back the advances made by the country in protecting women and children. Ethical journalism and building public trust are the cornerstones of good journalistic practices, yet this piece majestically fails at both.” stated Sanef’s statement.

Sanef added that the INMA should further note that Independent Media’s own internal ombudsman, in a ruling dated July 5 2021, flagged the initial story as having “failed to pass the basic principles of journalism” and amounted to a “hoax.

