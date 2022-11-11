SANParks plans to beef up security ahead of festive season

The South African National Parks (SANParks) will increase surveillance at Kruger National Park (KNP) entry gates as part of its festive season anti-crime prevention.

According to KNP, there will be increased spot checks of vehicles inside the park to check for amongst others, park offences such as contraband and verification of identities and booking receipts of occupants inside the vehicles.

“In addition to the normal ranger and security services patrols, as well as the dedicated dog units with tracking hounds being deployed on poacher tracks, these will be enhanced during the festive season,” said Danny Govender, KNP’s acting managing executive.

The SANParks Honorary Rangers have also been hard at work every weekend removing up to a thousand snares from the boundary that could have resulted in the loss and injury to animals.

“Our data on rhino poaching has indicated a downward trend and we want to keep it that way. We have introduced smart-camera technology systems at most hotspots, it has helped in the apprehension of suspected poachers and the confiscation of high-calibre hunting rifles and ammunition,” said Govender.

Govender added that the rangers are motivated and encouraged by the recent successful arrests and convictions of poachers. “We will not let our guard down, as the battle to safeguard our natural heritage is far from over.”

In October a tourist from Germany, Jörg Schnarr, was fatally shot in an attempted hijacking on Numbi Road en route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge in Kruger National Park. The suspect, Joseph Nyalunga, was later arrested and appeared at the Kabokweni magistrate’s court on Monday, where he was denied bail.

The matter was postponed to January 24 for further investigation.

