SAPS holds accountability for conduct of protectors 

Deputy President Paul Mashatile cannot be held accountable for the conduct of his protectors.

This was said by police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe during an interview with Sunday World last week.

Mathe’s remarks follow an incident in Cape Town in which Mashatile’s protectors manhandled a Khayelitsha resident at his home whom they mistakenly thought was a security threat to the deputy president.

The incident, which was captured live on television, caused an outrage with some people trying to apportion the blame on Mashatile for the guards’ conduct. Mashatile later apologised to the resident for the conduct of his guards.

In a bid to clarify the responsibilities and protocols surrounding VIP protectors, Mathe said the South African Police Service (SAPS) holds full accountability for the conduct of these elite security units. She said principals, the dignitaries whom these protectors serve, are intentionally insulated from direct oversight to allow them to focus on their official duties without interference from operational concerns.

“Accountability for the actions of protectors is with SAPS, not principals,” Mathe said, underscoring the seriousness with which any deviation from established protocols is treated.

She highlighted that non-compliance by the protectors triggers a rigorous internal process designed to address lapses, although the intent is not solely punitive. “Adherence to these measures is also about encouragement,” Mathe said.

Mathe has indicated that no further investigation is warranted by police service as the overseeing authority, given that “members acted according to prescribed procedures and standards to protect the VIP”.

Mathe also provided insight into the meticulous preparation and deployment of protectors, which is central to the SAPS strategy of ensuring the safety of VIPs. At the heart of this system is a standardised training regimen, meticulously crafted to equip every protector with the skills needed to operate with professionalism.

A week ago, Mashatile issued an apology following a confrontation between his bodyguards and a resident of Khayelitsha. During door-to-door engagements in the township, designed to mobilise support ahead of the ANC’s January 8 statement, Mashatile and his entourage found themselves at the centre of controversy.

Mashatile visited the home of a woman who operates a vital soup kitchen for the community. Social media videos captured the ensuing controversy: Mashatile was comfortably seated in what appeared to be a lounge in the woman’s home when a man – later identified as her son – entered with a child. He vociferously demanded the departure of the politicians from his house.

In response, Mashatile’s protection unit security members forcefully removed the man from the premises. Throughout the altercation, the man continued to insist on his rights, expressing his discontent at being “manhandled” and ejected from his own home.

Following the incident, Mashatile expressed regret for the misunderstanding.

Prior to the Khayelitsha incident, Mashatile’s then body-guards were arrested for assaulting a motorist on N1 near Fourways in Joburg.