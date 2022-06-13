Sassa to pay outstanding Covid-19 relief grants from mid-June

The beneficiaries of special Covid-19 social relief of distress grants would be paid from the middle of June, according to the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The social security agency said it would continue to clear all the outstanding payments from the previous cycle as and when the banking details are confirmed.

“The payments will not be done together but will be done month by month. More than one payment may be made in a month, but no one will receive double payments in amount,” Sassa said in a statement on Monday.

It added that it would do these multiple payments in a month until the backlog is cleared, whereafter monthly payments will resume.

