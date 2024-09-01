News

SCA reprieve for axed Sita board in fight for control

By Sunday World
The SCA has shot down former Minister of Communications Mondli Gungubele’s attempt to challenge a court order  to reinstate fired Sita board members. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has shot down former minister of communications and digital technologies Mondli Gungubele’s attempt to challenge a court order  to reinstate fired State Information Technology Agency (Sita) board members.

 The appeal court on Wednesday upheld the Pretoria High Court’s injunction for  the
ministry to reinstate the board members.

Gungubele, who President Cyril Ramaphosa has since appointed deputy minister of communications, fired the board members following a fallout over its new CEO’s compensation.


