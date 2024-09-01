SCA reprieve for axed Sita board in fight for control

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has shot down former minister of communications and digital technologies Mondli Gungubele’s attempt to challenge a court order to reinstate fired State Information Technology Agency (Sita) board members.

The appeal court on Wednesday upheld the Pretoria High Court’s injunction for the

ministry to reinstate the board members.

Gungubele, who President Cyril Ramaphosa has since appointed deputy minister of communications, fired the board members following a fallout over its new CEO’s compensation.

