Now 12-year-old gives birth, joining long list of New Year’s Day mothers

The health department in Eastern Cape is still in disbelief after a 12-year-old girl gave birth on New Year’s Day. Ntandokazi Capa, the province’s MEC for health, stated that the minor gave birth in Frontier Hospital at Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown).

The pre-teen is among the women who gave birth to 43 babies in hospitals throughout the province.

Capa disclosed this information during her visit to the Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha on Wednesday, where she gave gifts to new mothers and welcomed their babies. She said she was sad that the youngest mother was a minor.

“The first child to be born today was born in Bhisho [the provincial capital]. So we are very excited,” said Capa.

“One thing that is sad for us is the fact that one of our mothers is 12-years-old, which is quite shocking and very surprising.

“We will make a follow-up, and we will also interact with our MEC for social development.”

Painful and shocking

Capa added that the department would find out who the father is because it cannot allow a 12-year-old to become a parent. The age of sexual consent in SA is 16 years.

“It is just not acceptable. We know that as the province we have a challenge of teenage pregnancy, but this is really painful and shocking for us,” she said.

“As we welcome the new mothers, we want to also call upon parents to look after their children and play their role as parents.”

The news of the 12-year-old giving birth broke while the nation is still reeling in shock over the arrest of a 28-year-old Limpopo man for impregnatig a 13-year-old girl who gave birth on Christmas Day.

On Monday, Ditebogo Frans Phololo made a brief appearance in Seshego regional court and was charged with serious offences under Schedule 6 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

He is accused of sexual grooming and statutory rape after engaging in sexual activity with a minor and getting her pregnant.

Phololo is in custody until his next court appearance on January 8.

15-year-old among new mothers

Meanwhile, 27 babies have been born in North West since midnight, with the youngest mother being 15 years old.

The North West MEC for health, Sello Lehari, welcomed the babies and said that some of the babies might grow up to be nurses, doctors, teachers, or even MECs like him.

Lehari gave the mothers gifts and hampers during his New Year’s Day visits to Brits Hospital and Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg.

Ten girls and 17 boys were born in hospitals in the province between midnight and 10am.

“The smiles on these children’s faces tell a story. For me, this means they have a bright future. This demonstrates that we are doing our best as health facilities, as all of the babies we delivered were healthy,” Lehari said.

However, Lehari was shocked at the news of the 15-year-old who gave birth at Vryburg’s Joe Morolong Hospital.

“She is young; I have dispatched a team of officials to investigate what may have occurred there,” Lehari said. “The discretion will be with her family, but the correct thing to do is to file a case against whoever impregnated her.”

