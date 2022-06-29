School Racism: Probe recommends mediation

An independent legal consultant appointed to probe allegations of racism at the Michaelhouse and St John’s College hockey match has concluded the investigation and recommended mediation.

This after a hockey player from Michaelhouse allegedly used a racial slur against a player from St John’s College during the Derby Day match on May 27.

The match between the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng schools was concomitantly cancelled and the alleged perpetrator was temporarily suspended pending an investigation.

Antony Clark, Michaelhouse private senior boys school rector, said in a statement on Tuesday: “Based on the independent legal consultant’s written report and subsequent feedback, a clear ruling could not be made. As a result, in the interests of both boys involved, mediation was recommended.

“If the findings had demonstrated guilt, we would have proceeded with our normal process involving a disciplinary hearing.”

According to Clark, the boys and their respective parents have accepted the recommendation and agreed to reconcile.

“The overall process of mediation and the confidentiality of the report was agreed by both boys, parents, and the heads of both schools,” said Clark.

Going forward, Clark said the schools will shortlist mediators and psychologists to help with the mediation process, adding that the final team would be selected by the parents of the boys as they will be allowed to attend the mediation sessions.

“This mediation process is designed to give all parties the best chance to move forward towards conciliation and to restore the relationships between both school communities in keeping with their shared value system of Anglican principles and an ongoing commitment towards ensuring learners thrive in a non-discriminatory environment.

“It has been a challenging time for the boys involved, their parents, and both schools’ communities. We would like to thank the St John’s College headmaster and council chairman for working with us on finding a resolution, based on the input from the independent legal consultant. These boys have important exams for which they now need to prepare.

“We urge our community to support this reconciliatory process to proceed ahead of the upcoming exams. It has our full support.”

