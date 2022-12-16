Search for baby swept away by flash floods suspended … again

Bad weather conditions and persistent rains have again interrupted the search and rescue operation for the three-month-old baby who was swept away by flash floods on the Jukskei River.

In a statement on Friday, City of Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, Xolile Khumalo, said the search had to be stopped due to excessive water in the river.

“The aquatic team has concluded the search of the three-month-old baby and they will resume the search after four to five days. The water level in the river has not subsided,” Khumalo said.

“The four to five days period will also give the search and rescue team a chance to access the river strainers.”

More than 30 church goers are believed to have been swept away by flash floods while conducting a baptism ceremony on the Jukskei River more than a week ago.

Fourteen people have since been confirmed dead, however, the National Sea Rescue Institute in Gauteng has not ruled out that one or more cases may not be related to the church baptism disaster, saying the victims could be from isolated incidents that had not been reported.

Others members of the church are believed to be still missing, including the three-month-old baby.

Sunday World

Author