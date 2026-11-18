Rescue teams are racing against time to find an 11-year-old girl believed to have been swept away by floodwaters in Soweto as severe thunderstorms batter parts of Johannesburg.

The girl was swept away in Dobsonville Extension 3 on Tuesday, prompting a search operation involving City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) rescue technicians and the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Unit.

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EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the teams resumed the search on Wednesday morning.

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Man’s body recovered

The search for the missing girl comes after rescue teams recovered the body of a man in his 40s who drowned while attempting to cross a river during the inclement weather.

READ: eThekwini on high alert as severe thunderstorms threaten flooding and damage

Mulaudzi said the EMS Aquatic Rescue Unit, working alongside the SAPS K9 Unit, recovered the man’s body.

It was subsequently handed over to local police for further investigation.

Residents warned against crossing rivers

Mulaudzi appealed to residents across Johannesburg to avoid crossing rivers and streams during severe weather conditions to prevent further drowning incidents.

“We are pleading with our residents throughout the City of Johannesburg to avoid crossing rivers and streams during these severe thunderstorms to prevent drowning incidents,” he said.

He added that the City’s Aquatic Rescue Unit would remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions for emergencies.

Motorists have also been urged to exercise caution, maintain a safe following distance and avoid driving through flooded roads or crossing low-lying bridges.

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