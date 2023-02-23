Search operation bears fruit after floods hit Eastern Cape

There is progress in search and rescue operations following floods that battered parts of Eastern Cape over a week ago.

This after the body of an 18-year-old teenage girl, who was swept away by torrential rains when she tried to escape her flooded home through the window at Mapuzi village, was discovered.

The search and rescue operations are being carried jointly by members of the SA National Defence Force, SA Navy divers, and the police in Coffee Bay, one of the towns battered by the floods.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the floods death toll in the province had risen to 14. According to OR Tambo district municipality spokesperson, Zimkhitha Macingwane, the body of the teenager was retrieved from the bushes about five kilometres from where she had been washed away.

“This brings to five the number of people who have been recovered, out of six who were reported missing,” Macingwane said.

“The teams are working tirelessly searching for the last missing person, a two-year-old child who was washed away by floods with her mother and sibling while they were sleeping at their Lutshini village.”

Meanwhile, the Gift of the Givers has donated food parcels to the affected families.

