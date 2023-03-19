Subscriptions

Security intelligence report predicts EFF’s movement for shutdown

By Sunday World
Julius Malema (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Julius Malema’s exact location during tomorrow’s EFF-led national shutdown has so far been kept a mystery, to blindside and counter the state’s response to the public demonstrations.

The party’s push to topple President Cyril Ramaphosa as one of the prime demands during the demonstrations has put the government and its security cluster on the edge. The EFF also demands the end of loadshedding.

