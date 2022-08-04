Sekhukhune United lacks ethics and morals – Sinky Mnisi

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi was unflinching when he accused Sekhukhune United FC of lacking ethics and morals.

The veteran football administrator was speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday where he announced that he has written to Royal AM president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize to inform her that he was on special leave to spend time with his family.

Mnisi also addressed the matter of Bafana Bafana and former Royal AM player Victor Letsoalo who has been sold to Sekhukhune. He said he played no role in Letsoalo crossing the floor to Sekhukhune.

“I was not party to the discussions and negotiations regarding the sale of Victor Letsoalo by Royal AM to Sekhukhune United FC. Let me put this on record that I have never put my feet in the offices of Sekhukhune United. Even if they said all the teams were finished, I would never work for Sekhukhune because they do not have ethics and morals,” said Mnisi.

He explained further: “I have been accused by a certain individual [Pro Pilane] on his Twitter page asking how can the owner of a team [MaMkhize] be happy with his senior official [myself] having offices where his opposition team [Sekhukhune] is training.

“For the record, I am in those offices [at Makhulong Stadium in Thembisa] because I am also the president of the Thembisa Local Football Association, and I have been the president for the past 10 years.

“We have been in those offices long before I bought shares at Highlands Park. And when Highlands were sold, I was still occupying those offices – this was long before Sekhukhune were born or before the owners even thought they would own a team.”

Mnisi said Sekhukhune left Makhulong Stadium because the association wanted to utilise the venue for development.

He said: “The association has development structures and we are concentrating on development for the kids. You cannot come and ask for a place and then tell us to leave because you want to lease the stadium – never.

“Those who say the sale of Letsoalo to Sekhukhune is because I am friends with Sekhukhune owner [Simon] Malatji, I am sorry I do not know the gentleman and the owners of that club.

“So, I do not know how much Letsoalo was sold for. I have not seen the contract of sale signed by both parties [Royal AM and Sekhukhune] and I did not issue a clearance certificate.”

