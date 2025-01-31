Self-styled prophet Magaya’s PhD is fake, says Unisa

Zimbabwean self-styled prophet Walter Magaya’s claims that he holds a degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa) have been rejected as fake news.

Magaya was exposed as a liar by Unisa after he claimed to have a diploma and an honorary PhD from Unisa.

In a recent video that received widespread social media attention, Magaya claimed that he was a university graduate or alumnus.

The founder of the Zimbabwe-based Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries made a video clip in which he declared that he had received an honorary doctorate.

Unisa recently came upon the video on social media.

According to the information that Unisa has, it disclosed that its system could not find any records demonstrating Magaya’s registration or graduation from the institution.

“The institution strongly disapproves of this untrue statement and has never awarded Mr Magaya an honorary doctorate,” Unisa said.

“This basically suggests that Mr Magaya is not a student or a graduate of Unisa. Therefore, any certificate or certificates he presents that purport to be from Unisa are fake.”

Corrective action

According to Unisa, the university will take appropriate legal action in this regard.

“We maintain the right to take the necessary corrective action since we think that behaviour of this kind harms and discredits our brand,” said Unisa.

In 2023, the South African Council for Educators exposed a fraudulent educator at its Centurion, Gauteng, offices who had a phoney Bachelor of Education degree from Unisa.

A 26-year-old man from the North West was arrested.

Former EFF member Mandisa Mashego, meanwhile, made accusations, saying the institution is being probed for “a lot of things”, including fake degrees and having people write curriculum for other people.

Mashego said this during an interview with Penuel on “The Black Pen” podcast.

She also made comparisons between Unisa and some “Nigerian universities” that she said lacked legitimacy even though they were accredited.

