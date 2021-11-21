Sello Maake kaNcube battles quantum of woes

Johannesburg – Legendary actor Sello Maake kaNcube has been served with two letters of demand by his ex-wife Palesa Mboweni to pay her over R213 000 in legal fees and spousal maintenance, and a share of the division of a joint estate.

KaNcube, who walked down the aisle with his beautiful wife Pearl Solo Mbewe in Zanzibar last month, divorced Mboweni about five years ago after less than a year of marriage.

As part of their divorce settlement, the award-winning actor, who got hitched to Mboweni in community of property, was expected to pay legal fees and spousal support for her and to also buy her out of their Dube house in Soweto.

In the letters seen by Sunday World, Mboweni’s lawyer, Lawrence Baloyi of Ntsako Baloyi Attorneys, the businesswoman demands that the actor cough up the total amount.

The quantum comprises R100 000 in the unpaid share of their immovable matrimonial property, undisclosed arrears of spousal maintenance, and more than R113 00 in legal fees.

“Bill for outstanding payment due to the defendant in Re: Sello Joel Maake kaNcube/Palesa Rosemary Maake kaNcube. Spousal half share matrimonial immovable property by agreement R100 000,” reads the first letter dated November 2 this year.

In the other letter, Mboweni pleads with him to pay the legal fees for the telephone calls her lawyers made to his attorneys to enquire about spousal maintenance. KaNcube confirmed that he received a letter of demand from Mboweni and admitted that he was in arrears because he was unemployed.

“I’m now maintained by my wife. I’m not working, it is difficult now, especially because of Covid-19,” he said.

Mboweni lashed out on the former Generations thespian and threatened to take the matter back to court.

“He’s now in default since 2017 and thus beyond overdue. We have been very patient with him and each year affording him [the] necessary indulgence, hoping he’ll repent or realise that no matter how long he takes, the arm of the law is much longer.” She said KaNcube’s arrears were evidence that he had total disregard for the law.

