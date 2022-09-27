Sello replaces Calland on panel probing theft at Phala Phala

University of Cape Town associate professor of public law Richard Calland has withdrawn from the independent panel established to probe the controversial theft of foreign currency at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo.

This after his appointment triggered controversy about the independence of the panel with opposition parties alleging that Calland is not the right man for the job.

In a statement on Tuesday, Calland said: “In light of the objections received by the Speaker [of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula] from certain political parties, I have accepted the view of the Speaker that it may not be in the best interest of the parliamentary process for me to serve as a member of the Section 89 panel.”

Calland maintains that he is independent and rejects the allegations that he is biased.

“As a trained lawyer, I am capable of assessing the evidence and reaching conclusions based on an impartial application of the relevant law or rules, without fear or favour. And I would do so regardless of anything that I have said or written in the past in my role as a political commentator.

“However, this is not the only consideration. I have devoted my career to constitutional democracy and accountability, and the rule of law. Accordingly, I do not want unnecessary controversy over my appointment to divert attention from the real issues that are at stake, or the possibility of undue delay arising from it, to clutter or otherwise impair the integrity of such an important constitutional process.

“I am grateful to the GOOD Party for nominating me and also for their staunch public support for my professional independence and integrity, and wish parliament the very best as it embarks upon this landmark process.”

Following Calland’s withdrawal, parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mapisa-Nqakula has replaced Calland with advocate Mahlape Sello.

“The Speaker has appointed advocate Mahlape Sello, a respected senior counsel with decades of experience in legal practice, and who recently served on the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, to serve on the panel,” said Mothapo.

“She joins [former chief justice Sandile] Ngcobo and judge [Thokozile] Masipa as part of the panel, which will resume its work at a date which will be determined.”

Mothapo said the date of the resumption of the panel’s processes would be announced in the National Assembly reports.

“The date of the resumption of the panel’s process will be announced in the announcements, tabling and committee reports, and the panel will have 30 days within which to conclude and table a report of its findings and recommendations on its work.”

The EFF welcomed Calland’s withdrawal, saying he did himself a big favour. The red berets further said Calland saved himself from further “public humiliation”.

“The EFF welcomes the withdrawal of the disgraced Ramaphosa cheerleader Richard Calland from the independent panel which will establish whether there is prima facie evidence against Ramaphosa for his criminal activity on Phala Phala farm,” said the EFF.

“Richard Calland’s withdrawal comes after the necessary and principled objection by the EFF of his inclusion in the panel, when he has publicly exhibited a nauseating affinity with Ramaphosa and his presidency.

“… His inclusion in the panel was a factional attempt by those who nominated him and the Speaker who approved his inclusion to sing for their supper and undermine accountability for the crimes which are related to Phala Phala farm.

“By withdrawing from the independent panel, Calland has rescued himself from further public humiliation, because the EFF was going to pursue all necessary measures to ensure that he is exposed as a cheerleader and removed from the panel.”

Although I strongly reject any allegation of bias, I have today – in consultation with the Speaker – accepted that it may not be in the best interest of the parliamentary process for me to serve as a member of the Section 89 Panel. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/iqcdcdZMM9 — Richard Calland (@richardcalland) September 27, 2022

Also read: Mabuza to answer questions on privatisation of Eskom

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author